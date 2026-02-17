Lucid Aktie

Where Will Lucid (LCID) Stock Be in 1 Year?

Lucid's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock has declined more than 70% over the past 12 months. The luxury EV maker, which went public through a 2021 merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), disappointed investors with sluggish deliveries and steep losses. Let's see if it can break out of its rut over the next year.Lucid initially attracted a lot of attention because it was led by Peter Rawlinson, the former chief vehicle engineer at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), who oversaw the development of the Model S. But like many other SPAC-backed EV makers, Lucid overpromised and underdelivered.Image source: Lucid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
