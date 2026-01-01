:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.01.2026 17:50:00
Where Will Lululemon Stock Be When the Dust Settles?
The search for Lululemon's (NASDAQ: LULU) next CEO is getting messy. Not only was there no clear succession plan when CEO Calvin McDonald announced his impending resignation, but activist investor Elliot Investment Management has built a stake and is pushing a specific pick, and founder Chip Wilson is looking to replace board members before a decision is made.Image source: Getty Images.All of this will be behind the company at some point next year, and the next CEO will then have the task of returning the core U.S. business to growth. While it will take time for any new strategy to take hold, Lululemon stock could surge in 2026 if the new CEO can spin a compelling turnaround story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!