26.10.2024 11:10:00
Where Will MercadoLibre Stock Be in 5 Years?
For American investors familiar with it, the story of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is a master class on succeeding in a challenging business environment. The company has found a way to turn outbreaks of high inflation and regulatory chaos into competitive advantages.Consequently, the company has pioneered key industries within its region, and its stock trades near record highs. The question now is whether it can continue beating the market over the next five years.First, if the last five years of MercadoLibre's history are an indication of the next five, its future looks bright. The 290% gain over that time far exceeds the S&P 500's performance and includes a brutal sell-off during the 2022 bear market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
