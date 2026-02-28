:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.03.2026 00:30:00
Where Will Micron Technology Stock Be in 3 Years?
The past three years have been fantastic for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) investors, as a $1,000 investment made in its shares three years ago is now worth an impressive $7,100. What's worth noting is that a significant chunk of these gains has arrived in the past year, once it became evident that Micron is playing a critical role in the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out.Micron stock has benefited from the supply-constrained memory market. AI-fueled memory demand has significantly outpaced the available supply, resulting in a sharp spike in memory prices. The favorable pricing environment has been a boon for Micron's revenue and earnings, and the market has rewarded the stock handsomely for its terrific growth.But will this catalyst last for the next three years and help Micron deliver more gains?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
