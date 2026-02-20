Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

WKN DE: A3C5RC / ISIN: US63942X1063

20.02.2026 11:40:00

Where Will Navitas Semiconductor Be in 5 Years?

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) is the kind of artificial intelligence (AI) stock that can start an argument in a room full of investors. The upside looks huge. The downside seems painful. Five years from now, the outcome will probably land somewhere between those extremes.I find an investment here enticing because Navitas is trying to solve one very specific problem in the AI era: how to deliver electricity more efficiently to energy-hungry chips that do all the computing. Instead of competing on the glamorous side of AI (models, GPUs, software), Navitas lives in the hidden power plumbing underneath it all.Navitas builds its power-focused chips using gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), two materials that are better than traditional silicon at handling high voltages and switching very fast in all sorts of environmental conditions with less energy wasted as heat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
