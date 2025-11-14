:be Aktie

14.11.2025 19:19:00

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has created incredible profits for its shareholders over the past few years by providing the foundations for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. It has transformed over the course of a few decades from a relatively obscure chip company focused on making graphics processing units (GPUs) to improve the performance of video games into the leading maker of high-end parallel processors that make AI applications possible, and lately, it has been unveiling new products and technology at a blistering pace.Nvidia stock has gained nearly 24,000% over the past 10 years, demonstrating the power of the buy-and-hold investing model. But where will it be in another 10 years?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
