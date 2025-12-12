:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.12.2025 02:05:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?
It's hard to believe that we're three years into the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. It seems like just yesterday that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was perceived as a niche semiconductor business focused on improving graphics for online gamers.But when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the general public on Nov. 30, 2022, everything changed. At that point in time, Nvidia sported a market capitalization of $345 billion. Today, Nvidia is worth $4.5 trillion -- making it the most valuable company in the world.Throughout the AI revolution, investors have realized that Nvidia's chips carry use cases far beyond enhancing visuals. The company's GPUs and accompanying CUDA system became the hardware-software stack on which generative AI was created.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!