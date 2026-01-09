:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.01.2026 23:00:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?
For the last three years, the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has largely been fueled by a specific piece of hardware: the graphics processing unit (GPU). GPUs are advanced chip accelerators capable of processing complex algorithms at high speeds -- ushering in a wave of new applications powered by generative AI.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a first-mover advantage in the GPU landscape; hence, demand for the company's chipsets has been off the charts as big tech races to construct AI-equipped data centers.Since OpenAI commercially launched ChatGPT in November 2022, Nvidia stock has gained roughly 1,000% -- propelling its market cap from $345 billion to $4.6 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
