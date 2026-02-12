:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.02.2026 19:00:00
Where Will Peloton Stock Be in 5 Years?
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock has been moving in the wrong direction. The innovative fitness company's shares have declined 97% in the past five years (as of Feb. 9). This has occurred at the same time that the S&P 500 index put up a 90% total return. It's not easy at all to be bullish on Peloton. Where will this consumer discretionary stock be in five years?Image source: Peloton.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!