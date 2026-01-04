Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

05.01.2026 00:40:00

Where Will Robinhood Be in 3 Years?

Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ: HOOD) app for buying and selling stocks surged in popularity a few years ago as investors became flush with cash from stimulus checks, and the market was on the cusp of beginning its current run.The company's impressive product -- paired with investors' appetite for risk over the past few years -- has resulted in phenomenal growth for the company and its share price, which is up 1,300% over the past three years. But can Robinhood maintain its momentum over the next few years? Here are a few factors to consider. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
