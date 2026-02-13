:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.02.2026 23:45:00
Where Will Sandisk Stock Be in 3 Years?
It has been just under a year since digital storage giant Western Digital spun off flash storage specialist Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), and the latter has turned into one of the hottest stocks on the market since its separation.Shares of the company -- which specializes in NAND flash storage solutions for smartphones, personal computers (PCs), tablets, automotive applications, wearable devices, and data centers -- have shot up a stunning 1,400% since the spin-off. Investors may now be wondering whether it is worth holding this semiconductor stock after its red-hot rally.Let's take a closer look at Sandisk's long-term prospects and check whether it can deliver more upside over the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
