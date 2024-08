Where Will Super Micro Computer Stock Be in 1 Year?

With shares down nearly 40% over the last 30 days alone, Super Micro Computer's (NASDAQ: SMCI) rocket-ship rally is imploding. Shares now trade at a level unseen since late January, undoing almost seven months of gains in the blink of an eye. The company is reeling after weaker-than-expected profitability. Let's explore what the next year could have in store. A great company doesn't always make a good investment because its valuation may price in unrealistic future expectations. This was one of the challenges Supermicro faced in its fourth-quarter earnings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool