|
18.08.2024 15:45:00
Where Will Super Micro Computer Stock Be in 1 Year?
Though Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been one of the top stocks on the market in the past year -- soaring some 123% -- shares of the server and storage solutions specialist have also been prone to volatility. This is evident from the 37% decline in its stock price since the beginning of March, with the shares giving up a huge chunk of their gains they had clocked earlier.Moreover, Supermicro's latest results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended on June 30) seem to have further dented investor confidence in the stock on account of a huge earnings miss. The company is experiencing growth pains as it looks to corner a bigger share of the rapidly growing market for artificial intelligence (AI) servers, but the numbers tell us it's indeed succeeding in its endeavor.So, will Supermicro stock be able to win back investor confidence once again and deliver more upside in the coming year? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
