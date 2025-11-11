:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
11.11.2025 14:15:00
Where Will Super Micro Computer Stock Be in 5 Years?
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) was, for a time, a Wall Street darling. After the generative artificial intelligence (AI) trend began to gain ground in late 2022, demand for its computer servers and liquid cooling systems soared amid the scramble for AI hardware. From just over $8 a share at the start of 2023, the red-hot stock peaked at roughly $119 per share in March 2024. But its boom was short-lived. It has since dropped by 57% from that peak to around $51 at the time of this writing as slowing top-line growth and a damning short-seller report have sapped investors' optimism about the tech company.Despite the challenges, Supermicro is still an interesting way to get exposure to the pick-and-shovel side of the AI opportunity. Its stock price decline has also given it a discounted valuation compared to less controversial AI industry alternatives like Nvidia or TSMC. But what might the next five years have in store for the company?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
