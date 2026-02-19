Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
19.02.2026 19:00:00
Where Will Super Micro Computer Stock Be in 5 Years?
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is seeing massive demand for AI infrastructure, yet margin pressure and trust issues continue to weigh on the stock. I break down what went wrong, what must improve, and what could unlock meaningful upside from here.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 9, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!