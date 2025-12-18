:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
18.12.2025 22:05:00
Where Will Target Stock Be in 1 Year?
Target (NYSE: TGT) has had its share of struggles since the 2021 bull market ended. Supply chain woes caused issues with high inventories that the company failed to fully resolve. Moreover, the steps to enter and later exit the political arena alienated both right-leaning and left-leaning customers.To that end, sales have continued to fall, and investors didn't react well to the company's choice of Michael Fiddelke as its incoming CEO. Consequently, the stock has fallen by more than 25% over the last year alone.What can Target shares do over the next year? Is 2026 the year when a turnaround finally begins, or will the retailer's woes continue? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!