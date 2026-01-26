:be Aktie
Where Will Target Stock Be in 3 Years?
Pick a timeline -- almost any timeline -- and Target (NYSE: TGT) has been a market laggard. Shares of the discount retailer have fallen 20%, 33%, and 41% over the past one-, three-, and five-year periods, respectively. Wall Street has taken its shots at Target's bull's-eye.The one recent stretch of time in which Target is a market thumper is the shortest. The retail stock has soared 11% year to date, ahead of more than 80% of the other S&P 500 components. Speaking to its merit as an undervalued investment, among the S&P 500 stocks that have posted double-digit percentage gains this young year, only four have a lower P/E ratio than Target's trailing multiple of 13. The cheap chic retailer is cheap. It's also starting to feel chic. Can its early momentum in 2026 make the stock a winner over the next few years? Let's take a look at where Target shares might be three years from now. Spoiler alert: Target stock is unlikely to lose another third of its value between now and early 2029, as it has over the last three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
