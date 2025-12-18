:be Aktie
Where Will Target (TGT) Stock Be in 1 Year?
Target (NYSE: TGT), one of the largest retailers in America, was once considered a stable blue chip stock. Yet over the past 12 months, its stock declined 24% as the S&P 500 rose 12%. It's also trading nearly 60% below its all-time high from just over four years ago.Target's digital sales soared during the pandemic, but its growth cooled off as the pandemic passed and soaring inflation curbed consumer spending. The Trump Administration's tariffs and politically motivated boycotts exacerbated that pressure as its inventory levels rose.However, Target's stock trades at just 13 times forward earnings and pays a high forward dividend yield of 4.6%. It's also a Dividend King, which has raised its dividends annually for 54 consecutive years. Will that low valuation and high yield limit its downside potential over the next 12 months? Let's review the potential challenges and catalysts to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
