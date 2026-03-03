:be Aktie
Where Will the Cryptocurrency XRP Be in 1 Year?
After rocketing to highs nearing $3.50 last year, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has fallen below $1.50 as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market slide. Investors may be wondering if they should jump in and buy the dip. But the current sell-off might not be the real concern for XRP holders; it's possible the dip isn't a dip at all, but a new normal. So, where might XRP be a year from now?To answer that, we have to look at Ripple, the company behind the token, and its pivot toward stablecoins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
