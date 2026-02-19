Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 3 Years?

:be Aktie
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is arguably one of the biggest beneficiaries of global infrastructure construction for artificial intelligence (AI). Companies are under pressure to create high-performance chips to design, train, and run AI applications.The stock of TSMC (as the company is also known) is trading up 170% in the last five years, and the company projects that its revenue will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% through 2029. And that's probably a conservative number when you consider that the AI market size is projected to have a CAGR of 30.6% through 2033, growing to roughly $3.5 trillion. If TSMC can hit even its own projections, I predict the company will push its market capitalization to nearly $3 trillion before 2030. Here's how it should get there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
