:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.12.2025 15:30:00
Where Will UPS Stock Be in 1 Year?
The outlook for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is not straightforward. The company is set to see some major changes over the next year, but the real question for investors is how much it will change, what will happen to the share price, and what the dividend, now yielding 6.5%, will look like. Here are the main factors to keep an eye on.I will focus on the U.S. domestic package segment, as it accounts for over half of UPS's earnings and is typically the swing factor in those earnings. It's also the segment undergoing significant change in 2026. The two major factors to focus on in 2026:Volume, revenue, profits, and customer prospects are essential at all times, but particularly so when the company appears to be facing a significant challenge in supporting its $5 dividend payment. As a reminder, the Wall Street analyst consensus calls for just $5.3 billion and $5.4 billion in free cash flow (FCF) for UPS in 2026 and 2027, respectively. These figures indicate UPS would need to dip into cash reserves or issue debt to support the dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Dow freundlich -- ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zum Wochenstart abwärts. Die positive Stimmung an der Wall Street hält im Montagshandel an. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.