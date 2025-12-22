:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.12.2025 15:30:00

Where Will UPS Stock Be in 1 Year?

The outlook for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is not straightforward. The company is set to see some major changes over the next year, but the real question for investors is how much it will change, what will happen to the share price, and what the dividend, now yielding 6.5%, will look like. Here are the main factors to keep an eye on.I will focus on the U.S. domestic package segment, as it accounts for over half of UPS's earnings and is typically the swing factor in those earnings. It's also the segment undergoing significant change in 2026. The two major factors to focus on in 2026:Volume, revenue, profits, and customer prospects are essential at all times, but particularly so when the company appears to be facing a significant challenge in supporting its $5 dividend payment. As a reminder, the Wall Street analyst consensus calls for just $5.3 billion and $5.4 billion in free cash flow (FCF) for UPS in 2026 and 2027, respectively. These figures indicate UPS would need to dip into cash reserves or issue debt to support the dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Dow freundlich -- ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zum Wochenstart abwärts. Die positive Stimmung an der Wall Street hält im Montagshandel an. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen