Adagene Incorporation Aktie

Adagene Incorporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QN45 / ISIN: US0053291078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.12.2025 13:30:47

Why Adagene Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Adagene Inc. (ADAG) announced that the FDA has designated muzastotug, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, as a Fast Track product for adult patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer without current or active liver metastases. The company noted that the Fast Track Designation enables more frequent FDA interactions and may allow for rolling review of future marketing applications as Adagene continues the ongoing randomized Phase 2 and prepares for the registration trial, planned to begin in 2027.

Peter Luo, CEO and President of R&D at Adagene, said: "We are deeply encouraged by the responses we are seeing with muzastotug in combination with pembrolizumab and believe this therapy has the potential to reshape the treatment paradigm by offering patients an opportunity for extended survival with an improved quality of life. We look forward to sharing updated topline Phase 1b/2 clinical data over the next few months as we continue advancing this program with urgency and purpose."

Shares of Adagene are up 16% to $1.95 in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Adagene Incorporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Adagene Incorporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adagene Incorporation (spons. ADRs) 1,39 -6,71% Adagene Incorporation (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wichtige US-Daten stehen an: ATX-Anleger verhalten in Kauflaune -- DAX auf rotem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt prägen Verluste das Bild. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen