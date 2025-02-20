20.02.2025 05:21:25

Why Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) Has Doubled: The DeepSeek Phenomenon


ATGL’s Meteoric Rise

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ: ATGL), a prominent Hong Kong-based Artificial Intelligence, IT solutions and cloud service provider, has captured significant investor attention with a staggering surge of 163.26% over 10 trading days (February 5-20, 2025). This outperforms peers like NVIDIA (NVDA) at 14.35%, Palantir (PLTR) at 10.10%, Kingsoft Cloud (KC) at 25.93%, and even outshines C3.ai (AI), which dropped -8.94% in the same period. With a shorter-term gain of over 57.91% in just 10 days, ATGL stock is highly active, prompting some investors on platforms like X to speculate it could soon hit $100.

 

The DeepSeek Catalyst

The driving force behind this rally ties to the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model that has stunned the global tech landscape. Competing directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT in cost and functionality, DeepSeek has defied expectations, showcasing China’s growing AI prowess. This unexpected disruption has shifted market dynamics, forcing strategic pivots (e.g., ChatGPT’s response) and igniting a frenzy among investors seeking the next “gold mine.” The ripple effect has boosted concept stocks tied to DeepSeek across global markets— A-shares, U.S. stocks, and Hong Kong stocks—spanning computing power infrastructure, cloud services, and AI smart hardware.

 

AI Sector Momentum

ATGL’s surge aligns with broader market trends in early 2025, where the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have skyrocketed, fueled by fierce AI technology competition. Tech stocks, particularly those in the AI space, have been volatile yet predominantly upward-trending. Companies like Kingsoft Cloud and ATGL, with their cloud and AI-driven offerings, are riding this wave, attracting significant capital from AI-focused funds. ATGL’s involvement in cloud services and AI-powered solutions (e.g., OCR) positions it as a direct beneficiary of this sector-wide enthusiasm.

 

Why ATGL Stands Out

As many DeepSeek concept stocks have already been bid up, savvy investors are now hunting for the next doubling opportunity. ATGL has naturally emerged as a top contender. Its impressive 163.26% gain in 10 trading days—far exceeding peers—signals strong momentum and market confidence. Like Kingsoft Cloud, ATGL is becoming a magnet for AI investment funds, capitalizing on its role in the cloud and IT solutions space. With the stock market rewarding AI innovation, ATGL’s combination of rapid growth and strategic alignment with DeepSeek’s influence makes it a standout choice for those betting on the next big winner.

20/02/2025
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.todayir.com
