Altria Aktie
WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033
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27.03.2026 22:04:31
Why Altria Stock Closed Up Today
Shares of Altria (NYSE: MO) were among the winners today, even as there was no major news out from the Marlboro-maker.Instead, the tobacco giant seemed to benefit from a broader flight to safety as stocks tumbled for the second day in a row on fears of an extended conflict in Iran. Investors moved into defensive, dividend-paying stocks, and Altria was a winner as the tobacco sector is known for both its recession-proof positioning and high dividend yields. Altria currently offers a dividend yield of 6.6%.The stock closed up 2.9% on the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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