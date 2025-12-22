Per Aktie
Why an $11.6 Million Chart Industries Stake Matters With a $210 Per Share Deal on the Table
On November 12, Hong Kong-based Athos Capital disclosed a new position in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), acquiring 57,860 shares valued at approximately $11.6 million, making it the fund’s third-largest holding.Athos Capital Ltd disclosed a new equity stake in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), acquiring 57,860 shares worth $11.6 million as reported in its quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12. This position constitutes 7.3% of the fund’s $159.6 million in reportable U.S. equity assets and marks its third-largest disclosed holding among 32 positions.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
