Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHHB / ISIN: US0381692070
|
18.12.2025 23:41:41
Why Applied Digital Stock Jumped 8.6% Today
Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) jumped on Thursday, finishing the day up 8.6%. The spike came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.The artificial intelligence (AI) data center company announced today that it secured $100 million in financing to "fund the pre-lease development costs for new data center projects."In a press release on Thursday, the company said that it has entered into a loan facility with its previous financing partner, Macquarie Group, to fund the initial planning, permitting, and early construction of several new data center campuses it is building for an as-yet-unnamed "investment-grade hyperscaler."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.10.25
|Ausblick: Applied Digital mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Applied Digital präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Digital stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)