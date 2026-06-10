Rising Corporation Aktie

Rising Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008

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10.06.2026 20:50:31

Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock Is Rising Today

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock has been managing to move higher in Wednesday's trading despite a bearish backdrop for the broader market. The company's share price was up 7.6% as of 2:45 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.6%. Applied Optoelectronics stock was hit with a big sell-off yesterday, but it's rebounding in today's session. Despite recent volatility, the stock is up roughly 405% in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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