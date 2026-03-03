Archer Aktie

Why Archer Aviation Stock Just Crashed

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock tumbled 12% through 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday after missing on earnings last night.Analysts weren't optimistic about Archer heading into the electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft manufacturer's (eVTOL) Q4 report, expecting a $0.24-per share loss on sales of approximately $0. The good news is that Archer did have some revenue last quarter -- about $300,000. The bad news is that it ended up losing $0.26 per share -- two cents worse than feared. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
