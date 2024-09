Why ASML Holdings Sank 12% This Week

Shares of ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) fell 12% this week through Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The semiconductor equipment giant, which has a monopoly on crucial EUV technology needed for making advanced semiconductors and memory, sold off along with the sector on Tuesday as economic fears re-emerged.Adding insult to injury, a Wall Street analyst also downgraded shares on Wednesday, citing too-optimistic growth projections for 2026 and beyond.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool