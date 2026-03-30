Avis Budget Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0KEE9 / ISIN: US0537741052
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31.03.2026 01:12:10
Why Avis Budget Group Stock Veered off Course Monday
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) is going to the well for new financing, and investors weren't happy about it. On Monday, they traded out of the stock to leave it with a nearly 9% loss that trading session. The main reason why is that the company announced it's planning a new, secondary share issue. Late Friday, Avis disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement to potentially float up to 5 million shares of its common stock. Those sales could take place from time to time, and will be effected in at-the-market offerings (i.e., sales to the public at current market prices). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Avis Budget Group Inc.
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03.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Avis Budget Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.10.25
|Ausblick: Avis Budget Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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12.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Avis Budget Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)