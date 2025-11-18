Bain Capital Specialty Finance Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9Y3 / ISIN: US05684B1070
18.11.2025 19:03:54
Why Bain Capital Is Selling Shares of This Biotech Stock Now
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC reduced its stake in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 122,106 shares, a net position decrease of approximately $21.23 million, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated November 14, 2025, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold 122,106 shares of Pharvaris N.V. during the third quarter. The transaction lowered the fund's position value by $21.23 million, with the post-sale holding now comprising 3,181,275 shares worth $79.37 million at quarter-end.The fund trimmed its Pharvaris N.V. stake, which now makes up 5.27% of 13F assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
