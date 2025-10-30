International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

31.10.2025 00:26:33

Why Baxter International Stock Dived by Nearly 15% Today

The stock of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), a specialist of long standing in the medical device and associated products space, could have used a little pick-me-up on Thursday. The company posted a mixed third quarter that missed on analyst profitability estimates. An unforgiving market sent its share price down by almost 15% that trading session alone. Before market open, Baxter published those quarterly figures. They revealed that total sales rose 5% year over year to $2.84 billion, while net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) sank by 14% to $355 million ($0.69 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
