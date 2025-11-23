Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
23.11.2025 07:05:00
Why Berkshire Hathaway's Stake in Alphabet Could Be Just the Start of Many More Tech Moves to Come
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has, for the most part, been selling stocks for much of the year, with its cash balance hitting record levels. CEO Warren Buffett doesn't appear to have been finding many bargains out there worth pursuing.That's why Berkshire's latest move raised some eyebrows: adding Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) to its portfolio. Buffett generally avoids tech stocks, which leads many analysts to conclude the purchase wasn't made by him. And this could be a sign of many more changes to come, especially since the billionaire investor is stepping down at the end of the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
