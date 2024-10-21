21.10.2024 17:37:53

Why Boeing Shares Are Gaining Altitude Today

Long-suffering Boeing (NYSE: BA) investors were treated to some good news on the labor front over the weekend, and the stock is reacting positively on Monday morning. Boeing shares are up 5% as of 10:30 ET after the aerospace giant reached a tentative deal with the union representing 33,000 striking members.Boeing has been hit by one setback after another over the past five years, ranging from internal engineering problems to the pandemic's effect on airlines. The latest blow came last month when members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) walked off the job.Over the weekend, Boeing and the IAM reached a deal for a 35% general wage hike over four years, a 4% annual bonus payout, and a sweetened 401(k) match. The offer also includes a $7,000 ratification bonus and pension enhancements.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

