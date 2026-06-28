Braiin Aktie

Braiin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41NVH / ISIN: AU0000424897

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28.06.2026 20:36:07

Why Braiin Stock Plummeted This Week

Braiin (NASDAQ: BRAI) stock got crushed this week, sinking 39.6% from where it stood at the end of the previous week's market close. The S&P 500 declined 2% over the same stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 4.6%. Despite the massive size of its valuation pullback this week, there actually doesn't appear to have been any major business-specific news for the company. The stock is now down roughly 61% from market close on the day of its initial public offering (IPO) in February. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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