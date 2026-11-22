Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock traded at $304.41 as of market close on Nov. 20, 2026 -- down 12% for the year and more than a third below its 52-week high, while the Nasdaq-100 has been just about flat. Wall Street is focused on the financing risks in AI spending, prompting a Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrade on Nov. 13, as well as concerns over data center delays and tighter U.S. chip export rules.

Nonetheless, insatiable demand for AI chips has driven strong growth for Broadcom this year. In the quarter ended Aug. 2, Broadcom's revenue rose 86% year over year to $29.6 billion, and AI semiconductor revenue more than tripled to $16.7 billion. With earnings still expected to grow far faster than the stock price, there's a path for Broadcom shares to double by 2030.

A March 2026 report from Morgan Stanley estimated nearly $3 trillion of AI infrastructure investment will be needed through 2028, with more than 80% still ahead. On the Sept. 2 earnings call, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said AI revenue should double to about $115 billion in fiscal 2027 and double again to $230 billion in fiscal 2028, with supply already secured.

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