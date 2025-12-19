Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
20.12.2025 00:08:06
Why Broadcom Stock Topped the Market on Friday
Investor sentiment on tech stocks drove many of those titles higher on Friday. This included Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), whose profile has risen thanks to its cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The company was swept up in the bullish trend, which was bolstered by an analyst's price target raise on its stock. The raiser was Truist Securities's William Stein, who made an upward adjustment to his Broadcom target to $510 per share; previously, his price tag was $500. In making the change, he maintained his buy recommendation on the company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
