Broadridge Financial Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A0MMP1 / ISIN: US11133T1034
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04.08.2026 22:03:17
Why Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Is Soaring Today
Fintech and regulatory behemoth Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) saw its share price rise 7% today after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that sailed past Wall Street's expectations. Broadridge grew full-year revenue and adjusted earnings per share figures by 8% and 12%, respectively. The company also announced a 12% dividend increase, marking its 20th straight year of raises. Management guided for full-year 2027 sales to grow by 6% to 8%, while adjusted EPS would jump by 8% to 12%.Despite today's rise, Broadridge's stock has declined 32% over the last year, as the tokenization of financial assets and digitization of regulatory communications threaten to disrupt the company's seemingly steady operations. However, I'd argue these fears are potentially overdone, especially after the stock's decline priced this in to some extent, and Broadridge's results show their resilience.Tim Gokey, Broadridge's CEO, touched on this shift during the earnings call, explaining,Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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