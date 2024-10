Why Celsius Holdings Stock Fell 18% in September

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were heading lower last month after the fast-growing producer of energy drinks gave a disappointing sales update regarding its partnership with PepsiCo, and Wall Street analysts cooled on the company.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 18% in September on the PepsiCo news as investor perception continued to sour on the once-soaring growth stock. As you can see from the chart below, most of the decline in the stock came early in the month on the PepsiCo update.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool