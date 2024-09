Why Celsius Stock Suddenly Plunged Today

It started out as a calm morning for shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH). But around noon, management made an appearance at Barclays' 17th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference. During the chat, management said something that sparked fear in investors: In the current quarter, sales to PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are down $100 million to $120 million compared to last year.Investors took action, and that's why Celsius stock was down a painful 12% as of 3:15 p.m. ET.Pepsi became the primary distribution partner for Celsius in August 2022. For Celsius , it now recognizes revenue when it delivers inventory to Pepsi. From there, Pepsi distributes it to retail channels where it's purchased by consumers. And for this reason, there's a different between when Celsius generates revenue and when its products actually sell in stores.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool