Why Chinese Stocks PDD Holdings, GDS Holdings, and Full Truck Alliance Were Bouncing Back Today

Shares of Chinese tech and consumer stocks PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS), and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) rallied 3.5%, 2.9%, and 6.8% on Tuesday, respectively, as of 12:26 p.m. ET. However, PDD and GDS were much higher in the earlier part of the day.The day was light on company-specific news, but Chinese consumer and tech names broadly rallied on renewed hopes for more stimulus after Beijing's latest measures announced over the past few days. While some had come to doubt China's willingness to follow through on more stimulus measures, the past few days' news got optimism going again.Chinese stocks rallied hard from mid-September to early October on the back of interest rate cuts and hopes for more fiscal stimulus, although that rally faded a bit as details around stimulus remained vague.Continue reading