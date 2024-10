Why Chinese Stocks PDD Holdings, Tencent, and Li Auto Fell Today

Shares of Chinese consumer and tech leaders PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and electric vehicle (EV) leader Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) plunged today, down 6.1%, 4.8%, and 4.4%, respectively, as of 12:07 p.m. ET.Chinese stocks had a vicious rally beginning in September with the announcement of general stimulus plans from the government. However, stocks are now pulling back as investors fear the actual measures and their details may not be enough to revive growth.Last night, disappointing September trade data led to a further pullback after last weekend's announcement from the country's finance minister was also light on details. Hence, consumer names in China are pulling back hard after a strong month-long run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool