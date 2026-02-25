Secure Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1153B / ISIN: GB00BLMQ9L68
|
25.02.2026 22:13:58
Why Clear Secure Stock Was Crushing it on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU), known for its airport security systems, reported its final set of 2025 financial results to a clearly impressed market. On the back of revenue and earnings beats and encouraging revenue guidance, investors were trading the company's stock up by more than 37% in mid-session action.In the fourth quarter of 2025, Clear Secure's revenue was $240.8 million, up nearly 17% year over year. That was on the back of an almost 32% rise in the number of members of its foundational Clear security platform, to 38 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!