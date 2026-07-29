Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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30.07.2026 00:45:50

Why Coca-Cola Stock Was so Fizzy Today

One day after Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock hit an all-time high price, the storied beverage conglomerate repeated the accomplishment on Wednesday. The company's shares inched higher on the back of several bullish new post-earnings analyst takes.Coca-Cola reported a strong second quarter on Tuesday and, as so often happens following a blowout earnings release, a score of analysts raised their price targets on the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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