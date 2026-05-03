Corning Aktie

Corning für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850808 / ISIN: US2193501051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.05.2026 12:40:00

Why Corning Stock Plummeted This Week

Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock got hit with a double-digit valuation pullback in this week's trading despite the company posting better-than-expected quarterly results. The tech-infrastructure specialist's share price fell 10% in a stretch that played host to a 0.9% gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite. Corning published its first-quarter report on April 28, posting sales and earnings for the period that beat the average Wall Street analyst estimates. Despite the Q1 beats, the company's forward guidance fell short of expectations -- and there appears to be another catalyst that factored into the stock's pullback this week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Corning Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Corning Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Corning Inc. 139,96 7,84% Corning Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:23 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11:51 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
02.05.26 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen