CVR Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUHT / ISIN: US12662P1084
|
27.01.2026 01:50:24
Why CVR Energy Stock Slumped Today
Petroleum refining and fertilizer production company CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) had a Monday to forget on the stock exchange. Its shares lost nearly 10% of their value after the company announced preliminary quarterly and full-year results that investors clearly found unimpressive.Well before market open, in what seems like a rip-the-bandage-off-quickly move, CVR released those figures. According to the energy company's calculations, its net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 will fall between $105 million and $125 million. That's on the back of total refining throughput of 210,000 to 220,000 barrels per day (bpd).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
