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22.05.2026 17:30:53
Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Keeps Going Up
Yesterday, as you've probably heard, The Wall Street Journal reported on a Trump Administration plan to award $2 billion in grants to nine quantum computing companies -- D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) among them -- and to take U.S. government equity stakes in the companies in return. D-Wave stock started moving one day before the announcement, then rocketed higher yesterday -- and higher again today.Up 17.2% through 11:20 a.m. Friday, D-Wave shares have gained an astounding 66% in just three days of trading, and investors are wondering: Is any price too high to pay for this quantum computing stock? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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