Intuitive Machine a Aktie

Intuitive Machine a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.05.2026 17:43:02

Why Did Intuitive Machines Stock Just Drop?

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock, the space company that returned America to the moon in 2024 after a 52-year absence, opened sharply lower after missing Q1 estimates this morning. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, the stock has pared its losses and is down only about 0.5%.Heading into Intuitive's report, analysts expected the space stock to lose about $0.06 per share on $200.1 million in revenue. Instead, Intuitive reported a $0.25-per-share loss on sales of $186.7 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten