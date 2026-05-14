Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
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14.05.2026 17:43:02
Why Did Intuitive Machines Stock Just Drop?
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock, the space company that returned America to the moon in 2024 after a 52-year absence, opened sharply lower after missing Q1 estimates this morning. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, the stock has pared its losses and is down only about 0.5%.Heading into Intuitive's report, analysts expected the space stock to lose about $0.06 per share on $200.1 million in revenue. Instead, Intuitive reported a $0.25-per-share loss on sales of $186.7 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)