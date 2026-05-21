Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
21.05.2026 17:18:36
Why Did Quantum Computing Stock Pop Today?
Valued at only $2.2 billion in market capitalization, Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock may have the best name in the quantum computing industry -- but it's still one of the smaller stocks in this industry. Despite what you may be seeing happen with the stock price today, however, I fear Quantum Computing may be destined to stay small.Shares of Quantum Computing leapt 16% through 11:05 a.m. ET Thursday morning, after The Wall Street Journal reported the Trump Administration plans to award $2 billion in grants to nine quantum computing companies and take equity stakes to secure its investment in each. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!