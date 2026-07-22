Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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22.07.2026 16:38:52
Why Did Super Micro Computer Stock Soar Today?
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) provided some disappointing preliminary guidance today, but that didn't stop the stock from soaring. Investors are brushing off past problems and even news that revenue will come in at the low end of the company's guidance. That's because Supermicro shocked investors with the news that the company's profit margin for the fiscal quarter ended June 30 will be twice what was previously expected. That led the stock to rocket 22.5% higher, as of 10:35 a.m. ET. If investors think they missed the gains, there are other ways to play it, too. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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